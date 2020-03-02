Three vehicles involved in Hwy. 7 collision
Three vehicles were involved in a Hwy. 7 crash that sent two people to hospital. (Terry Kelly/CTV Kitchener) (March 2, 2020)
KITCHENER -- A three-vehicle collision in between Kitchener and Guelph shut down Hwy. 7 and sent two people to hospital.
First responders were called to Victoria Street North in Breslau around 3 p.m. on Monday.
OPP say a black SUV was heading towards Kitchener and was turning left into Belgium Nurseries when a box truck hit it from behind.
The SUV reportedly spun out, struck a grey Toyota heading towards Guelph, and sent it into the ditch.
The driver and passenger were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One was taken to a hospital in Kitchener while the other was taken to a hospital in Guelph.
Charges are pending. The road has reopened.