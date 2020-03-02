KITCHENER -- A three-vehicle collision in between Kitchener and Guelph shut down Hwy. 7 and sent two people to hospital.

First responders were called to Victoria Street North in Breslau around 3 p.m. on Monday.

OPP say a black SUV was heading towards Kitchener and was turning left into Belgium Nurseries when a box truck hit it from behind.

The SUV reportedly spun out, struck a grey Toyota heading towards Guelph, and sent it into the ditch.

The driver and passenger were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries. One was taken to a hospital in Kitchener while the other was taken to a hospital in Guelph.

Charges are pending. The road has reopened.