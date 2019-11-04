

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





KITCHENER – A three-vehicle crash in Kitchener has blocked off part of a busy road.

The cars crashed in the area of Courtland Avenue East and Walton Drive on Monday evening.

Damage to the vehicles is extensive, but it's not known if there were any injuries.

Courtland was blocked heading eastbound between the off-ramps.

This is a developing store. More to come…