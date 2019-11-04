Featured
Three vehicles collide in Kitchener
Three vehicles collided in Kitchener on Monday evening.
Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, November 4, 2019 7:10PM EST
KITCHENER – A three-vehicle crash in Kitchener has blocked off part of a busy road.
The cars crashed in the area of Courtland Avenue East and Walton Drive on Monday evening.
Damage to the vehicles is extensive, but it's not known if there were any injuries.
Courtland was blocked heading eastbound between the off-ramps.
This is a developing store. More to come…