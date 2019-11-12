

Emily Silva, CTV Kitchener





WATERLOO -- A three-vehicle crash north of Waterloo sent one person to hospital with serious injuries.

Waterloo Regional Police and fire crews were called to the scene on Line 86 west of Listowel Road around 4:30 Tuesday evening.

Officers on scene say the pickup truck driver, an 84-year-old man Elmira man, was making a left hand turn from a private driveway when he was struck by an SUV travelling eastbound on Line 86. The pickup truck also made contact with a westbound travelling vehicle.

The driver of the pickup truck was airlifted to a London-area hospital with serious injuries.

A 69-year-old Listowel woman driving the SUV was taken to Listowel Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.

The road conditions were slick and snowy at the time of the collision.

Police say the crash is still under investigation, but charges are pending.