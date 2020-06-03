KITCHENER -- A multi-jurisdictional police investigation has led to the arrest of three teens involved in a series of cellphone store robberies across Waterloo Region and the GTA.

Police say that three man robbed a cellphone store near Highland Road West and Westmount Road in Kitchener on May 12.

The next day, Peel police arrested three people in connection to a robbery in York Region.

Following an investigation with efforts from the Waterloo Region, Peel Region, York Region and Hamilton police service, the same three suspects were charged in connection with the Kitchener robbery.

Two Brampton teens, aged 17 and 18, and one Cambridge teen, 15, have been charged with "robbery, disguise with intent, and weapons dangerous" in relation to the Kitchener robbery.

The three are currently in police custody in York Region, but police say they will be brought to Waterloo Region at a later date to answer to the charges.

The suspects cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice act and the charges against them have not been proven in court.