KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three teens arrested after alleged hate-motivated assault in Kitchener

    A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener) A Waterloo regional police vehicle is seen in a file photo. (CTV Kitchener)
    Share

    Three teens, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds, have been arrested in connection to an August 2024 hate-motivated incident in Kitchener.

    Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of an assault in the area of Hazelglen Drive and Mooregate Crescent on Aug. 21 around 7:25 p.m.

    Police say a male victim was leaving a business in the area when three male suspects approached him. The suspects began yelling profanities and racial comments at the victim and a fight occurred, according to police.

    The victim received minor injuries.

    On Monday, regional police arrested three teens. The 16-year-old and 15-year-old male have been charged with Assault and Mischief under $5,000. Another 16-year-old male received a formal caution for his involvement.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News