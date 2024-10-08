Three teens arrested after alleged hate-motivated assault in Kitchener

Three teens, a 15-year-old and two 16-year-olds, have been arrested in connection to an August 2024 hate-motivated incident in Kitchener.

Waterloo Regional Police responded to a report of an assault in the area of Hazelglen Drive and Mooregate Crescent on Aug. 21 around 7:25 p.m.

Police say a male victim was leaving a business in the area when three male suspects approached him. The suspects began yelling profanities and racial comments at the victim and a fight occurred, according to police.

The victim received minor injuries.

On Monday, regional police arrested three teens. The 16-year-old and 15-year-old male have been charged with Assault and Mischief under $5,000. Another 16-year-old male received a formal caution for his involvement.