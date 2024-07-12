KITCHENER
    Meet the local athletes competing at the Paris 2024 Olympics

    Thousands of athletes from around the world will put it all on the line when the Paris 2024 Summer Olympic Games officially get underway on July 24.

    Ahead of the competition, CTV Kitchener is introducing you to some of the local athletes vying for a medal.

    Check out our recent profiles by clicking on the links below or watch their stories in the viewer at the top of this page.

    Tristan Jankovics - Guelph

    Learn more about Tristan and his journey here.

    Claire Scheffel - Brantford

    Learn more about Claire and her journey here.

    Claire Scheffel will be in Paris for the opening ceremony on July 26 2024. (Submitted/Claire Scheffel)

