Three retirees from Kitchener-Waterloo split $1M lotto prize

Three men from Waterloo Region, who have been playing the lottery together for 42 years, have finally won big.

Bruce Seip of Kitchener, Gary Collins of Waterloo and Robert McKittrick of Waterloo, won $1 million dollars from Lotto 6/49’s gold ball draw on March 23.

“I checked the ticket and had to wait for the others to wake up to share the news,” Seip said in an OLG media release. “It’s about time we won!”

“Its great news to wake up to at 6 a.m.,” added Collins.

The OLG said the winning ticket was purchased at the Sobeys on Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener.