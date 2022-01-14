Three pharmacies robbed within 90 minutes in Kitchener-Waterloo: police

KITCHENER -

The Waterloo Regional Police Service is investigating three robberies at pharmacies in Kitchener and Waterloo.

They said all of them happened Friday night within 90 minutes of each other.

The pharmacies are located at 140 Union Street East in Waterloo, 535 Belmont Avenue West in Kitchener, and 192 Activa Avenue in Kitchener.

Police said they are looking for two suspects, both described as Black men with thin builds.

They added that the men were armed with knives.

The police investigation continues.