KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Three people taken to hospital after head-on collision in North Dumfries

    Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officers respond to crash on Cedar Creek Road on Feb. 29, 2024 (Dan Lauckner / CTV News) Waterloo Regional Police Service (WRPS) officers respond to crash on Cedar Creek Road on Feb. 29, 2024 (Dan Lauckner / CTV News)
    Share

    Three people were taken to hospital after a head-on collision Thursday night in North Dumfries.

    Waterloo regional police were called to the crash on Cedar Creek Road near Edworthy Side Road around 7:10 p.m.

    They say the driver of a Toyota, a 39-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

    A 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman, both from Cambridge, who were in a BMW were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

    Police say charges are anticipated, but have not said what those charges might include.

    Investigators are looking for any witnesses to the crash or for anyone who may have footage of what happened.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Former prime minister Brian Mulroney dies at 84

    Former Canadian prime minister and Conservative stalwart Brian Mulroney has died at age 84. Over his impressive career, the passionate and ambitious politician, businessman, husband, father, and grandfather left an unmistakable mark on the country.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News