Three people taken to hospital after head-on collision in North Dumfries

Three people were taken to hospital after a head-on collision Thursday night in North Dumfries.

Waterloo regional police were called to the crash on Cedar Creek Road near Edworthy Side Road around 7:10 p.m.

They say the driver of a Toyota, a 39-year-old Kitchener man, was taken to an out-of-region hospital with serious, but not life threatening, injuries.

A 27-year-old woman and a 31-year-old woman, both from Cambridge, who were in a BMW were also taken to hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Police say charges are anticipated, but have not said what those charges might include.

Investigators are looking for any witnesses to the crash or for anyone who may have footage of what happened.