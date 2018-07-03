

CTV Kitchener





Ontario Provincial Police say three people were stopped for stunt driving in Perth over the long weekend.

They say the first happened shortly before 8 a.m. on Saturday.

The vehicle was travelling significantly above the posted speed limit heading eastbound on Perth Line 34 in the Township of Perth East.

The vehicle was stopped by police and 20-year-old Melissa Schwarz of Huron East was charged with racing.

Police say on Sunday they stopped a second driver around 3 p.m. that was travelling southbound on Perth Road 130 in Perth South.

They say the vehicle was going significantly above the speed limit and 47-year-old Frederick Foster of Whitby was stopped and charged with racing and an insurance violation.

The third incident occurred shortly before 10 p.m. Monday on Perth Line 20 in West Perth.

The vehicle was travelling significantly above the speed limit and 48-year-old Sanjeev Vaid of Waterloo was stopped and charged with racing.

In all three cases the drivers had their licenses seized, and a driving suspension imposed.

All vehicles were also towed and impounded.