Fire tore through the upper level of the Hong Kong Plaza in Kitchener on Wednesday.

It happened at approximately 8:36 p.m. at the building on 265 King Street East.

One unit was heavily damaged, with the fire sending smoke into the adjacent units.

Three people were displaced and were being helped by the Red Cross.

The cause of the fire was unknown, but officials did not believe it to be suspicious.

One police was treated on-scene for smoke inhalation.

Damage was estimated at around $60,000.