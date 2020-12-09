KITCHENER -- Three more people with COVID-19 have died, Region of Waterloo Public Health reported on Wednesday.

The last time the region's online COVID-19 dashboard shows multiple deaths reported in a single day was on May 13, when the death toll rose from 107 to 109. There have now been 130 deaths from the disease in the region.

The latest news came as officials reported another 59 new cases of COVID-19, the third day in a row when cases have increased by 60 or fewer.

But Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang warned Tuesday that numbers in the region could rise again this week, noting the exponential nature of COVID-19's spread.

She said that the public can't let up just because the numbers seem to be coming down.

"So even if case growth continues but it slows, that is a sign that measures are starting to have an effect. So we need to continue to push on, so that the rate of growth continues to slow and eventually starts to decline," she said during a virtual Committee of the Whole meeting.

There have now been a total of 4,173 cases in Waterloo Region since the pandemic began, including 3,529 resolved cases and the deaths. That leaves 403 active cases in the region, including 40 who are in hospital and 12 who are being cared for in an intensive care unit.

STATE OF OUTBREAKS IN LONG-TERM CARE

Public health officials reported a new outbreak at a long-term care home in Cambridge on Wednesday. Four residents and two staff members at Cambridge Country Manor tested positive for COVID-19, the dashboard shows.

Sunnyside Supportive Housing, an independent living facility, also declared an outbreak after a resident tested positive.

Meanwhile, the outbreak at Village of Winston Park retirement home worsened on Wednesday, as the number of cases in residents rose from three to seven from the day before.

There were also new outbreaks declared at a food processing workplace, where two cases were reported, and at Monsignor Doyle CSS, where two cases have been linked.

There are still four active outbreaks in local hospitals: two at Grand River Hospital and one each at St. Mary's General Hospital and Cambridge Memorial Hospital.