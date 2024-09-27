Three men arrested as part of break-and-enter and vehicle theft investigation

Three men are facing charges after a vehicle theft and a break-in.

Waterloo Regional Police officers were called to the parking lot of a business in the Weber Street North and King Street North area on Thursday around 7 a.m.

They were told a Honda Civic had been stolen from the parking lot by a male suspect.

Investigators said the man drove to a business in the Weber Street North and Farmers Market Road area of Woolwich Township and stole merchandise before taking off in the stolen vehicle.

Around midnight, officers were told the stolen vehicle had been spotted in the Avens Street area of Waterloo. When officers arrived, they found two men in the stolen car and arrested them. A 53-year-old man and a 40-year-old man, both from Kitchener, have been charged with possession of stolen property over $5,000.

A short time later, police were called to a break-and-enter at a nearby home on Balsam Poplar Drive.

Officers arrested a man walking away from the property carrying stolen items. They said they determined the man was the suspect from the original vehicle theft.

The 42-year-old man faces multiple break and enter, theft, and drug possession charges.