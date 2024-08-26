Three charged with disturbance at Kitchener restaurant

Three males are facing multiple charges after some bad behaviour at a Kitchener restaurant.

On Sunday, Waterloo Regional Police were called to an unnamed business at Fischer Hallman Road and Ottawa Street South around 12:10 p.m.

They said the three males made racial comments towards customers and staff, and then a physical altercation broke out involving multiple people.

No serious injuries were reported to police.

Two 19-year-olds and a 17-year-old were arrested. They’ve all been charged with: two counts of assault, m abduction ischief, causing a disturbance and two counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking.

Police said the 17-year-old was also charged with possession of a prohibited weapon and unsafe storage of ammunition.

They did not share any further details about the weapon.