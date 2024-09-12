KITCHENER
    • Collision in Kitchener between car and LRT

    An LRT crash in Kitchener on Sept. 12, 2024. (Courtesy: Lisa Cashin) An LRT crash in Kitchener on Sept. 12, 2024. (Courtesy: Lisa Cashin)
    Service has resumed on the LRT after a collision Thursday between a car and ION train in Kitchener.

    Waterloo Regional Police said they were called to the Ottawa Street South, near Dundas Avenue, around 5:15 p.m.

    Photos, taken by a passenger, show significant damage to the car’s passenger side.

    Police said no injuries were reported.

    LRT service was temporarily shut down between Kitchener Market Station and Mill Station, while only one track was running between Block Line and Mill Street. Shuttle buses were brought in to take passengers to their stop. Service has resumed regular service.

