    • Man charged for threat over racist tattoo refusal: Guelph police

    A stock image of a tattoo gun on a client. (Pexels/Adenir Figueiredo) A stock image of a tattoo gun on a client. (Pexels/Adenir Figueiredo)
    A Guelph man has been charged after police say he threatened a tattoo shop employee who refused to do a racist tattoo.

    On Sept. 5, a tattoo shop employee said she was outside the shop when a man asked if she would tattoo a swastika on his forehead. She refused and told him no one else at the shop would be comfortable with the request. Police said he uttered a threat before walking away.

    Officers found the man downtown and arrested him.

    A 63-year-old is facing charges and will appear in court next month.

