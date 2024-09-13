Man charged for threat over racist tattoo refusal: Guelph police

A Guelph man has been charged after police say he threatened a tattoo shop employee who refused to do a racist tattoo.

On Sept. 5, a tattoo shop employee said she was outside the shop when a man asked if she would tattoo a swastika on his forehead. She refused and told him no one else at the shop would be comfortable with the request. Police said he uttered a threat before walking away.

Officers found the man downtown and arrested him.

A 63-year-old is facing charges and will appear in court next month.