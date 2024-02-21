Three arrests made following Brantford shooting investigation, drugs and guns seized

Brantford police have seizing drugs and firearms and arrested three people as a result of a shooting investigation.

Police say a concerned citizen called them to a Tenth Avenue home around 11:20 a.m. on Feb. 7.

Police believe two men arrived at the home in a vehicle, got into an altercation with another man, fired a gun, and then left in the vehicle.

On Feb. 16, police executed a search warrant at a Burwell Street home and seized over $60,000, brass knuckles, meth, fentanyl, a tactical vest, ammo, and a handgun, among other items.

Two 29-year-old men and a 45-year-old are facing a number of charges, including discharging a firearm, threats causing bodily harm, and assault.