    • Three armed men in ski masks enter home, threaten residents: Brantford Police

    Brantford Police headquarters is seen in this undated image. Brantford Police headquarters is seen in this undated image.
    Brantford Police say three armed men wearing ski masks broke into a residence on Bilanski Farm Road at 1:25 a.m. Thursday morning.

    The men allegedly threatened those in the home in an attempt to get money before fleeing, according to a news release.

    Police said multiple people were home at the time. No physical injuries were reported.

    Police believe it was a targeted incident and said there was no threat to public safety.

    Any members of the public who live nearby are asked to review their video surveillance which may have captured images of the suspects.

    Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Brantford Police Service at 519-756-7050.

