Threat investigation prompts hold and secure at Fergus schools

Two Fergus schools were placed in hold and secure Monday while Ontario Provincial Police investigated a potential threat.

The Upper Grand District School Board said Centre Wellington District High School was placed in hold and secure around 12 p.m. “due to a situation outside of the school.” Doors were locked and no one was permitted in or out of the building, though classes went on as usual.

The school board said police were contacted immediately and, as a precaution, J.D. Hogarth Public School was locked down.

The hold and secure at both schools was lifted around 1:30 p.m.

OPP said the incident is still under investigation.