KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Threat investigation prompts hold and secure at Fergus schools

    Centre Wellington District High School
    Share

    Two Fergus schools were placed in hold and secure Monday while Ontario Provincial Police investigated a potential threat.

    The Upper Grand District School Board said Centre Wellington District High School was placed in hold and secure around 12 p.m. “due to a situation outside of the school.” Doors were locked and no one was permitted in or out of the building, though classes went on as usual.

    The school board said police were contacted immediately and, as a precaution, J.D. Hogarth Public School was locked down.

    The hold and secure at both schools was lifted around 1:30 p.m.

    OPP said the incident is still under investigation.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Calgary

    Saskatoon

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News