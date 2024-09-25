Thousands of students attend job fair at Waterloo's RIM Park

Thousands of post-secondary students and graduates were at RIM Park in Waterloo on Wednesday for a job fair.

Partnerships for Employment is celebrating 30 years of connecting employers with hopeful employees.

"There will be about 4,000 students and alumni who attend the event," said Jan Basso, assistant vice president of experiential learning and career development at Wilfrid Laurier University.

Bus loads arrived from the University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University, University of Guelph and Conestoga College.

Even students were surprised at the turnout and stiff competition for a gig.

"I mean, I didn't know there was going to be that many people here," said student Sahaan West.

There were 180 employer exhibitors looking to attract talent.

It's a chance to pitch yourself professionally, dress professionally and interact professionally.

"There are interviews that get scheduled, as a result of today. There are follow-ups that are done and students definitely get job opportunities through this," said Basso.

Many students CTV News Kitchener spoke with said the pressure is on.

"There's like little to no jobs for us," said student Fatima Abbas. "So it is important because we need a job as well. We're studying, we need to work to pay off our student loans."

She is leaning toward a career in policing or criminal justice.

"There were a bunch of policing and RCMP booths here so it was a great experience," Abbas said.

Hadeer Dewood is looking for a career that helps people in a different way.

"Especially like people who work with Government Canada, so I could seek careers in the future and internships during the summer," said Dewood.

Although this job fair was only for post-secondary students and graduates, grade 9 student Malik Altimimi got lost in the mix after a soccer practice at RIM Park.

"I was confused. I was like playing soccer in the field," said Altimimi.

When he left the pitch, he certainly wasn't planning on making any sort of pitch.

"No, I'm just focusing on my test that's coming up tomorrow," he said.

As for any advice for people who are looking to make a lasting impression, many employers said asking questions is always good.

"I would say a good sense of curiosity, a good sense of trying to come off the beaten path," said Jay Lee, talent acquisition specialist with Heartland Mutual Insurance.

The job fair wrapped up at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.