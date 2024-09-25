Thousands of students attend job fair at Waterloo's RIM Park
Thousands of post-secondary students and graduates were at RIM Park in Waterloo on Wednesday for a job fair.
Partnerships for Employment is celebrating 30 years of connecting employers with hopeful employees.
"There will be about 4,000 students and alumni who attend the event," said Jan Basso, assistant vice president of experiential learning and career development at Wilfrid Laurier University.
Bus loads arrived from the University of Waterloo, Wilfrid Laurier University, University of Guelph and Conestoga College.
Even students were surprised at the turnout and stiff competition for a gig.
"I mean, I didn't know there was going to be that many people here," said student Sahaan West.
There were 180 employer exhibitors looking to attract talent.
It's a chance to pitch yourself professionally, dress professionally and interact professionally.
"There are interviews that get scheduled, as a result of today. There are follow-ups that are done and students definitely get job opportunities through this," said Basso.
Many students CTV News Kitchener spoke with said the pressure is on.
"There's like little to no jobs for us," said student Fatima Abbas. "So it is important because we need a job as well. We're studying, we need to work to pay off our student loans."
She is leaning toward a career in policing or criminal justice.
"There were a bunch of policing and RCMP booths here so it was a great experience," Abbas said.
Hadeer Dewood is looking for a career that helps people in a different way.
"Especially like people who work with Government Canada, so I could seek careers in the future and internships during the summer," said Dewood.
Although this job fair was only for post-secondary students and graduates, grade 9 student Malik Altimimi got lost in the mix after a soccer practice at RIM Park.
"I was confused. I was like playing soccer in the field," said Altimimi.
When he left the pitch, he certainly wasn't planning on making any sort of pitch.
"No, I'm just focusing on my test that's coming up tomorrow," he said.
As for any advice for people who are looking to make a lasting impression, many employers said asking questions is always good.
"I would say a good sense of curiosity, a good sense of trying to come off the beaten path," said Jay Lee, talent acquisition specialist with Heartland Mutual Insurance.
The job fair wrapped up at 3 p.m. on Wednesday.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Donald Trump says Ukraine is 'dead' and dismisses its defence against Russia's invasion
Former U.S. president Donald Trump described Ukraine in bleak and mournful terms Wednesday, referring to its people as 'dead' and the country itself as 'demolished.'
Rare Corvette found stripped of parts and dumped on dirt road outside Barrie, Ont.
A bizarre discovery was made on a dirt road in Clearview Township.
Residents west of Grand Forks, B.C., ordered to evacuate due to wildfire
Evacuations are underway near Grand Forks, B.C., as a newly discovered out-of-control wildfire encroaches.
Liberal government survives confidence vote
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau has survived his first confidence vote of the fall sitting. Members of Parliament voted on Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to bring down the Liberal government after question period on Wednesday, and the non-confidence motion was defeated.
'She was victimized by a predator': B.C. court reverses transfer of $1.4M townhouse in elder abuse case
A man who 'systematically isolated, manipulated, deceived, abused, and exploited' an elderly North Vancouver woman has lost his ownership stake in her home.
Tearful complainant alleges Jacob Hoggard raped, choked her after Hedley concert
GRAPHIC WARNING: A woman accusing Jacob Hoggard of sexual assault in northern Ontario told his trial the musician raped, hit and choked her before urinating on her in a hotel room after she attended his band's concert and an after-party eight years ago.
Helene is expected to strike Florida as a major hurricane. Residents are fleeing
An enormous Hurricane Helene swamped parts of Mexico on Wednesday as it churned on a path forecasters said would take it to Florida as a major storm with a surge that could swallow entire homes, a chilling warning that sent residents scrambling for higher ground, closed schools, and led to states of emergency throughout the Southeast.
Yogurt recalled in Canada over risk of illness
A major yogurt maker is recalling one of its brands in Canada over concerns that it may cause illness in immunocompromised people.
'It is time to leave': Joly to meet with Lebanese PM amid Israel-Hezbollah conflict
Foreign Affairs Minister Mélanie Joly says she will meet with Lebanon's prime minister in New York on Saturday amid the escalating conflict between Israel and militant group Hezbollah in southern Lebanon.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.