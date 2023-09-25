'This town is good for that': Electronic music open mic night held in Kitchener

An inaugural event gave listeners the chance to explore the creation of a certain type of music.

The Electronic Music Open Mic Night was held in Downtown Kitchener Sunday by the Tri-City Synth Society.

Artists were given 20 minutes to freestyle in front of an audience with a wide range of technology, from old school synthesizers to laptops.

“Synthesizers are interesting because they bring together the arts and technology and math around a sort of creative endeavour,” said organizer Andreas Kitzmann. “I think this town is good for that kind of thing. It’s a tech town and lost of creative people are here and synths are a part of that.”

Organizers cite the origin of the Electronic Music Open Mic Night to the UK in 2017.