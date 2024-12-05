KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Police looking for shoplifters after theft from Burford LCBO

    Two people are seen in this still from security footage as police investigate a theft from the LCBO in Burford. (Courtesy: Brant County OPP) Two people are seen in this still from security footage as police investigate a theft from the LCBO in Burford. (Courtesy: Brant County OPP)
    Share

    Brant County Ontario Provincial Police are looking for suspects after a theft from a small community near Brantford.

    In a social media post, police said merchandise was taken from the LCBO on Park Avenue in Burford on Nov. 22 around 9:07 p.m.

    Police released a trio of photos as part of the investigation. They are asking with more information to contact them or Crimestoppers.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    London

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Sault Ste. Marie

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News