    • Man sent to hospital after collision near Brantford

    A man was sent to hospital after a collision involving a tractor trailer and a pedestrian near Brantford early Thursday morning.

    In a social media post at 3:33 a.m., Brant Ontario Provincial Police said they were called to Highway 403 near the Paris Road exit.

    Highway 403 eastbound between Oak Park Road and Paris Road was closed for investigation but has since reopened.

    A 21-year-old man has been sent to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

    OPP are asking anyone with information to contact Brant OPP at 1-888-310-1122.

