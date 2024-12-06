Arrests made in Cambridge home invasion involving a firearm

Two men have been arrested in connection with a home invasion in Cambridge last week.

On Nov. 30, at around 11:40 a.m. Waterloo Regional Police were called to a residence in the area of King Street East and Montrose Street.

Police said two men were able to get inside the home, stole the victim’s personal belongings and left.

No one was hurt.

Police said that they believe this was a targeted incident.

On Nov. 30, a 33-year-old Kitchener man was arrested and charged with breaking and entering, possession of a weapon for dangerous use, possession of a weapon against court orders and pointing a firearm.

On Dec. 5, a 29-year-old man from Kitchener was arrested and charged with breaking and entering.

The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 519-570-9777, extension 8255.