'This crime has ruined me': Victims of doula defrauder speak in court

A Brantford, Ont. woman who faked being pregnant to defraud doulas and obtain care under false pretences was expected to be sentenced Wednesday, but the judge decided to reserved the judgement for another day.

In victim impact statements, read in court, doulas described the profound emotional toll and lasting trauma their experiences with Kaitlyn Braun created.

Braun has pleaded guilty to 21 charges including fraud, mischief and committing indecent acts.

Her lawyer said Braun is also expected to deliver her own statement in court.

“I think it’s heartfelt, it sounds similar to what the victims have stated in terms of their personal experiences, apologizing, recognizing the harm that she has created and I think that it’s a sincere position that she’s putting forward,” defence lawyer Alison MacDonald told reporters outside the courthouse.

DETAILS HEARD DURING GUILTY PLEA

Starting in June 2022, Braun began requesting the services of doulas – professionals who provide support during pregnancy, childbirth and the postpartum period – lying to them about being pregnant, often saying she was carrying a stillborn child, court heard last month.

Victims included doulas in Ontario, Alberta and Florida. The birth workers supported Braun in-person, by phone or over video chat.

Kaitlyn Braun appears in a picture posted to social media. (Facebook)

In many cases, the doulas sat with her as she pretended to deliver a stillborn baby, sometimes screaming, crying and moaning in pain, court heard.

In several cases, the Crown said Braun “requested a massage while naked” from a doula, including rubbing her back and hips.

Braun was arrested in March and has been in custody ever since.

CROWN AND DEFENCE SEEKING CONDITIONAL SENTENCE

MacDonald said she and the Crown are asking for a two-year conditional sentence for Braun, followed by three years of probation.

“Essentially, house arrest for the entirety of the two years,” MacDonald said, adding that they’re requesting the 10 months Braun has already spent in custody [to not be included in that sentence.

The final decision on sentencing will be up to the judge.

VICTIM IMPACT STATEMENTS

Braun was brought into the court box on Tuesday morning in handcuffs wearing a burgundy sweater and glasses.

Before victim impact statements began, the Crown filed an application to have the existing publication ban lifted for 11 victims who had requested it. The judge granted it for the 11 women, but it remains in place for all other victims.

One doula, who addressed her victim impact statement directly to Braun, said the emotional toll of the situation has been profound.

“You exploited my passion,” she said, explaining she’s experienced trauma, depression and anxiety in both her personal and professional life.

“The impact on my family has been immense,” she continued, saying therapy, court, gas and parking costs have added up to nearly $6,000.

Braun sat with her head hung low while victims read their statements – not looking at them or reacting.

Another doula said since her experience with Braun, she’s been fearful of new clients.

“I wonder if they’re being truthful,” she said.

“One thing jumps out at me – fear. Kaitlyn Braun has made me afraid to do the work I am so passionate about.”

“This crime has ruined me,” she added.

Seven doulas read their impact statements to Braun. Others chose to have the Crown read their statements for them.

More to come.