Police looking for Guelph man missing since Monday

Police are looking for a Guelph man who may be heading toward Halton Region.

Guelph Police said the family of 32-year-old Erickson last heard from him around 8 p.m. Monday.

He lives in Guelph and works in Cambridge but was possibly heading to Halton Region.

He is described as a 5’7” Latino man with a medium build, dark curly hair, facial hair and a pockmarked complexion.

He may be driving a black 2021 Honda CRV Sport with the licence plat CELT112. A cross necklace may be hanging from the review mirror.