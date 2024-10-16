Police looking for Guelph man missing since Monday
Police are looking for a Guelph man who may be heading toward Halton Region.
Guelph Police said the family of 32-year-old Erickson last heard from him around 8 p.m. Monday.
He lives in Guelph and works in Cambridge but was possibly heading to Halton Region.
He is described as a 5’7” Latino man with a medium build, dark curly hair, facial hair and a pockmarked complexion.
He may be driving a black 2021 Honda CRV Sport with the licence plat CELT112. A cross necklace may be hanging from the review mirror.
