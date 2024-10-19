KITCHENER
Kitchener

    • Motorcyclist taken to hospital in Waterloo hit and run

    An OPP cruiser is pictured. (File Image/OPP) An OPP cruiser is pictured. (File Image/OPP)
    The Ontario Provincial Police are looking for the driver of truck after a hit and run in Waterloo.

    Police said a motorcyclist was hit by the driver of a black pickup truck on Highway 85 near the King Street off ramp on Friday around 11:40 a.m.

    Emergency services raced to the collision site, but the driver of the truck had already left.

    The motorcyclist was taken to hospital with serious, but non-life threatening injuries.

    Anyone with more information or footage of the crash is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.

