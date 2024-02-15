Third arrest made in Kitchener store robbery

A third youth has been charged for an armed robbery at a Kitchener store.

On Jan. 30, three people stole about $3,000 worth of vaping products from a business at Strange Street and Victoria Street South.

Waterloo regional police said at least one person had a knife but no one was hurt during the robbery.

One male youth was arrested the next day.

Police said a second male youth was taken into custody on Feb. 7.

Then a third suspect, a male youth from Kitchener, was arrested on Thursday.

All three suspects have been charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent.

There are no outstanding suspects in relation to this investigation.