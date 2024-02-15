KITCHENER
    • Third arrest made in Kitchener store robbery

    Victoria Street South and Strange Street in Kitchener on Jan. 30, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener) Victoria Street South and Strange Street in Kitchener on Jan. 30, 2024. (Dan Lauckner/CTV Kitchener)
    A third youth has been charged for an armed robbery at a Kitchener store.

    On Jan. 30, three people stole about $3,000 worth of vaping products from a business at Strange Street and Victoria Street South.

    Waterloo regional police said at least one person had a knife but no one was hurt during the robbery.

    One male youth was arrested the next day.

    Police said a second male youth was taken into custody on Feb. 7.

    Then a third suspect, a male youth from Kitchener, was arrested on Thursday.

    All three suspects have been charged with robbery with a weapon, possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose and disguise with intent.

    There are no outstanding suspects in relation to this investigation.

