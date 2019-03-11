Featured
Things to do for March break in Waterloo Region
CTV Kitchener
Published Monday, March 11, 2019 5:44PM EDT
March break is upon us! If you still have holes in your kids' schedules, here are some things to keep them entertained.
Learn something:
- THEMUSEUM in Kitchener
- Ken Seiling Waterloo Region Museum
- Canadian Clay and Glass Gallery
- Kitchener Public Library
- Waterloo Public Library
- Idea Exchange
- Region of Waterloo Library
- Cambridge Butterfly Conservatory
Game on!
- Bowling or the arcade at Kingpin in Kitchener or Cambridge
- KW Titans home games
- Kitchener Rangers home games
- Skating at the Cambridge Ice Centre
- Indoor paintball at Flagraiders Paintball
Get outside: