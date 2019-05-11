

CTV Kitchener





Police are trying to track down two men who allegedly stole thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from businesses in Waterloo and Kitchener.

The only items the thieves took were razors and teeth whitening strips.

Police say the multiple thefts were reported Friday on Laurelwood Drive and Erb Street West in Waterloo, and Ira Needles Boulevard in Kitchener.

They have released security images of the two suspects in the case.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.