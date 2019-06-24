

CTV Kitchener





Police are investigating three overnight break-ins in Elmira, all of which happened while the homeowners were sleeping inside.

The incidents happened on the night of June 20 in the area of the Woolwich Memorial Centre.

Police say a man entered the homes through unlocked windows or patio doors.

He allegedly took personal property.

During one incident a homeowner confronted the man before he fled the area.

“It was just a brief verbal interaction,” says Cst. Andre Johnson of Waterloo Regional Police.

No injuries were reported in any of the break-ins.

Lois Weber, who lives in the area, says she heard about some suspicious activity last week on social media.

“Some screens ripped and people went in in the middle of the night and took things.”

These incidents have left residents feeling unsettled.

“You just don’t expect it in this area,” says Diane Snider. “That is one of the reasons we moved here.”

“We’re so used to leaving doors open and feeling comfortable,” says Emily Minielly.

Police are reminding homeowners to keep their residences and vehicles locked at all times, especially during the overnight hours.