'They have memories here': Encampment in Guelph latest to be facing eviction
An encampment in Guelph is the latest in Waterloo-Wellington to be hit with an eviction notice.
The spot has been nestled under the Hanlon Parkway, tucked up against the Speed River, and been unnoticed for several years.
Residents say that, on Wednesday, they had visits from officials with the Ministry of Transportation (MTO) and provincial police that told them they had to move.
"We didn't really see it coming," said resident Jennifer Laing.
According to the MTO, the issue comes down to safety.
"To ensure the safety of the individuals occupying the space and road users in the area, the Ontario Provincial Police recently visited the encampment to request that the individuals occupying the space at Hanlon Expressway at Wellington Road vacate the premise, as it has been deemed unsafe," a statement from MTO reads in part.
People at the camp say they were initially told they would need to be out in four days and later told they would be evicted on Monday.
"You can't just clear people out," said Laing. "We are coming on Monday to do it. That gives us six days. Who in their right mind can find somewhere to live? Somewhere to put their stuff?"
The MTO says residents have been offered beds by Stepping Stone, a local agency that helps individuals and families in the Guelph area.
Laing adds that three long-time residents have no intention of leaving.
"It's stressful," said Laing. "We are trying to keep a positive outlook on it. Maybe this won't happen if we fight it enough, if we get enough people involved saying you are ruining people's homes, ruining their lives. These people are not homeless. They have homes.
"I think it's traumatizing for them. I don't believe anyone should be thrown out of their homes. They live here. They settled here. They have memories here."
