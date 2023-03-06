'They got the wrong home': Homeowner shaken after multiple rounds fired at Plattsville, Ont. house
A homeowner in Plattsville, Ont. says he has no idea why his house was targeted in an early Monday morning shooting.
The homeowner, who did not want to be interviewed on camera, told CTV News four people were inside the home and sleeping when the shots were fired.
He said no one heard the shots at the time, and the evidence of the gunshots was found the next morning when he found damage to vehicles and garage doors.
He said surveillance images show two people in a pickup truck approaching the home. In the video, one person exits the vehicle, fires shots, gets back in and speeds off, according to the homeowner.
The homeowner said he hopes whoever is responsible for this is found, adding "they got the wrong home.”
A window is damaged in Plattsville, Ont. after multiple bullets were fired at a home. (Krista Simpson/CTV News Kitchener)
On Monday, Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) said initial reports indicated that unknown individuals attended the address on Fennel Street at approximately 1:05 a.m. on Monday and fired multiple rounds at the home.
No one was injured from the shooting, OPP said.
Forensics investigators were called in and spent Monday collecting and processing evidence.
There are no concerns for public safety at this time, OPP said.
‘IT MAKES YOU A LITTLE NERVOUS’
Cheryl Lavelle, a neighbour, said she was awake at the time and heard five really loud bangs and then a car drive away.
“I thought it sounds like gunshots, but this is Plattsville, so who would shot in Plattsville?” Lavelle said.
She said she went back to sleep and didn’t think anything of it until she saw police the next day.
Cherryl Lavelle says she heard five loud bangs from her home in Platsville, Ont. (Krista Simpson/CTV News Kitchener)
“I don’t know anything about what happened. I don’t know why anyone would do that, why anyone would target them,” Lavelle said.
Adding: “I was shocked. Things like that don’t happen around here.”
Lavelle said she texted her son saying she thinks she heard gunshots, but her son dismissed it saying "you couldn’t have heard gunshots.”
“It makes you a little nervous, especially in this town where nothing really happens. You wonder why they would target him,” she added. “I certainly hope they do find whoever did it and why.”
Oxford OPP are asking anyone in the area to check surveillance, dash-cams or door-cams for footage that may help with this investigation.
Any person with information is asked to contact the Oxford OPP Crime Unit at 1-888-310-1122.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Judicial council reviewing complaint against Supreme Court of Canada's Russell Brown
The Canadian Judicial Council says it is reviewing a complaint about the alleged conduct of Supreme Court of Canada Justice Russell Brown.
2 Americans dead, 2 rescued from violent Mexico kidnapping
A road trip to Mexico for cosmetic surgery ended with two Americans dead -- and two others found alive in a rural area near the Gulf coast -- after a violent shootout and abduction that was captured on video, officials said Tuesday.
Lured into sex trafficking ring at 15, this survivor wants parents to look out for these signs
Michelle Furgiuele was just 15 years old when she was first lured into a sex trafficking ring. But after escaping her traffickers, she now works as a peer advocate supporting other survivors of human trafficking.
Sublingual vaccine for urinary tract infections is awaiting approval by Health Canada
Canadians who experience chronic urinary tract infections may soon have another option than antibiotics — a vaccine is awaiting approval by Health Canada.
Canada adds indecency, abortion offences to list of 'unjust' historic convictions
People who have been convicted of a number of indecency and anti-abortion offences that are no longer on the books can now have those convictions expunged.
opinion | Don Martin: Finally and inevitably, Trudeau waved the white flag
After weeks of refusing to look further into foreign election interference, Justin Trudeau surrendered to intense pressure and appointed a 'special rapporteur' to review China's actions. In his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca, Don Martin writes this 'startling change of heart' suggests the PMO is in panic mode and reflects badly on the prime minister's decision making.
EU travel requirement for Canadians is delayed to 2024
The European Union has delayed the introduction of a visa-like program, called ETIAS, for the third time. The new travel requirements, now slated for 2024, would impact Canadians travelling to some European countries. CTVNews.ca takes a look at everything you need to know.
New online gallery shares children's stories and art about COVID-19 pandemic
The Canadian Children's Literacy Foundation has launched a new online gallery to share children's stories from the COVID-19 pandemic.
B.C.'s toxic drug death rate double what it was when health emergency declared in 2016
The overdose death toll has surpassed 200 for another month in British Columbia. The BC Coroners Service says 211 people died in January, bringing the number of deaths to at least 11,195 since 2016.
London
-
Enforcement blitz nabs hundreds of unlicensed short-term rentals in London, Ont.
A crackdown by city hall has upended the local short-term rental market — leaving just 31 legally licenced properties on websites like AirBnB and Vrbo.
-
TikTok app banned on City of London devices
After the Treasury Board of Canada issued a statement announcing blocking the use of the popular social media app on government-issued mobile devices, the city mirrored the decision, effective March 2, 2023.
-
'Suspicious' man who offered chocolates to boy was actually participating in Random Acts of Kindness Day: Ont. police
Police in Hanover, Ont. have ended their investigation into a man who tried to give a young person a box of chocolates after determining he was participating in Random Acts of Kindness Day.
Windsor
-
Police searching for evidence along E.C. Row Expressway related to missing woman
Windsor police say they are searching for evidence along E.C. Row Expressway in connection to the disappearance of a woman who has been missing since November 2021.
-
Don't let public health fall victim to boom and bust cycles: Ontario's top doctor
Ontario can't let public health preparedness fall by the wayside again once COVID-19 fades from memory because the arrival of the next pandemic is not a question of if, but when, the chief medical officer of health said in his annual report.
-
23-day strike at Highbury Canco comes to an end
The United Food & Commercial Workers (UFCU) Local 175, the union representing 405 Higbury Canco employees announced its members ratified a new agreement Tuesday.
Barrie
-
Police arrest 5th suspect linked to violent assault on Ontario woman Elnaz Hajtamiri
York Regional Police say Akash Rana, 25, of Delta, B.C., was involved in the December 20, 2021, frying pan assault on Hajtamiri in her Richmond Hill underground parking garage.
-
Teenager arrested for DUI in Barrie drive-thru after striking post
A 17-year-old faces charges for allegedly driving under the influence after police say the teenager struck a post in a Barrie drive-thru.
-
Four soldiers' portraits found damaged in Peacekeepers Park in Angus
Bob George, the National Vice President of the Canadian Association of Veterans and United Nations Peacekeeping, is heartbroken by a recent act of vandalism at the Peacekeepers Park in Angus.
Northern Ontario
-
Second-guessing fingerprint ID, shoeprint evidence in Sweeney murder investigation
A former Sudbury police forensics officer testified in court Tuesday he thought it was a "joke" when he heard John Fetterly had been charged with the murder of Renee Sweeney.
-
Lured into sex trafficking ring at 15, this survivor wants parents to look out for these signs
Michelle Furgiuele was just 15 years old when she was first lured into a sex trafficking ring. But after escaping her traffickers, she now works as a peer advocate supporting other survivors of human trafficking.
-
Judicial council reviewing complaint against Supreme Court of Canada's Russell Brown
The Canadian Judicial Council says it is reviewing a complaint about the alleged conduct of Supreme Court of Canada Justice Russell Brown.
Ottawa
-
Woman, 67, dead in Sandy Hill apartment fire
A 67-year-old woman is dead after a fire at a home east of downtown Ottawa on Monday night.
-
Water heater thefts led to Orleans explosion, court documents allege
New details about a devastating explosion in Ottawa’s east end suggest the blast is linked to the theft of water heaters.
-
Ottawa firefighters free pedestrian trapped under vehicle in Orleans
Ottawa firefighters helped free a pedestrian who was trapped under a vehicle after being hit by a driver in Orléans Tuesday morning.
Toronto
-
Parents defend teacher accused of racism at Toronto school as another parent claims Black student was locked in room
Dozens of parents of Grade 1 students at a Toronto school where a six-year-old boy was allegedly locked in a closet-sized room have signed a petition in support of their teacher, as at least one other parent says the same thing happened to her child.
-
Toronto forecast calls for more snow after nearly 50 cm falls in 2 weeks
More snow has been forecast for the Greater Toronto Area in the coming days, threatening to add to the nearly 50 cm that has already fallen in the city over the last two weeks.
-
These Ontario cities are expected to see the biggest home price declines
While Toronto has seen a significant dip in home prices as borrowing costs have gone up over the past year, other places in Ontario are seeing an even more dramatic drop according to a new report released Monday.
Montreal
-
Montreal teacher pleads guilty to sex crimes involving 5 girls
A Montreal elementary school teacher has pleaded guilty to several sex-related crimes involving five young girls.
-
Ukraine war: 2 Montreal companies sanctioned by U.S. for alleged ties to Russia
Canada Border Services Agency says it helped put two Montreal-based companies with alleged ties to the Russian military on a United States sanctions list.
-
Every parking spot in Montreal should come with a charge: environmental group
Every parking spot in Montreal should come with a charge, including in residential neighbourhoods, a local urban planning and environment group says.
Atlantic
-
'We will get this right': N.S. announces $58 million in funding for new medical campus amid health-care crisis
The Nova Scotia government is spending $58.9 million to develop the province's second medical school campus at the Cape Breton University in Sydney, N.S., within the next two years.
-
Care given to woman who died after 7-hour ER wait was 'provided reasonably, appropriately': N.S. Health
Nova Scotia Health has filed a statement of defence with the Supreme Court of Nova Scotia in response to a lawsuit filed by the family of Allison Holthoff, who died after waiting hours for treatment at a hospital in Amherst, N.S., late last year.
-
'I'm just lost': Tenant left without electricity, running water during dispute with landlord
A Nova Scotia woman says she’s at her wit’s end dealing with a dispute with her landlord that’s left her without running water in her home for more than a week.
Winnipeg
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Election year budget promises tax breaks for Manitobans, jump in health-care spending
The proposed budget, which Premier Heather Stefanson intends to take to the electorate, sees overall spending jump by nearly 10 per cent which the province says brings funding increases in all 19 government departments.
-
Woman dead, second victim hurt in early morning shooting: police
One person has died and another is in unstable condition after a shooting in the St. Matthews area early Monday morning.
-
First Nations woman first to testify in trial for former residential school priest
A trial has begun for a man accused of assaulting a First Nations woman while she was a student at a residential school north of Winnipeg more than 50 years ago.
Calgary
-
More skincare products that could pose serious health risks seized in Calgary
Health Canada is warning the public to stop using several skincare products sold by a Calgary company, saying they contain ingredients that can pose serious health risks.
-
Alberta has lots of paramedics but a 'toxic work environment,' narrow view on health: report
There are more than twice as many paramedics per capita in Alberta than Quebec and Ontario so staffing is not what's causing a "crisis" in the system, according to a new report by the Parkland Institute.
-
Sketch of Bragg Creek cross-country skiing assault suspect released
RCMP has released a composite sketch of the suspect in a February assault on a cross-country ski trail west of Calgary.
Edmonton
-
Alberta has lots of paramedics but a 'toxic work environment,' narrow view on health: report
There are more than twice as many paramedics per capita in Alberta than Quebec and Ontario so staffing is not what's causing a "crisis" in the system, according to a new report by the Parkland Institute.
-
Grande Prairie council votes to dump RCMP, create municipal police service
Early Tuesday morning, the majority of Grande Prairie's council voted in favour of ditching the RCMP and creating a local police force. Debate on the topic went past midnight, with councillors eventually voting 8-1 in favour of replacing the RCMP.
-
Mayor Sohi asks for more support to address addictions, homelessness in first meeting with Premier Smith
Edmonton Mayor Amarjeet Sohi said he had a 'very positive' first meeting with Alberta Premier Danielle Smith in the legislature on Tuesday morning.
Vancouver
-
B.C.'s toxic drug death rate double what it was when health emergency declared in 2016
The overdose death toll has surpassed 200 for another month in British Columbia. The BC Coroners Service says 211 people died in January, bringing the number of deaths to at least 11,195 since 2016.
-
‘There’s an omission that needs to be righted’: Kelly Ripa says YVR should be on best airport list
Vancouver’s airport kicked off this week with a celebrity endorsement from American sweetheart Kelly Ripa.
-
3 teens arrested over stranger attack involving a hammer: Port Moody police
Three teenagers suspected of attacking a stranger in Port Moody on Sunday have been arrested, and police are seeking witnesses of the violent altercation.