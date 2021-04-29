KITCHENER -- Every spring, Canada geese can become very territorial.

Guelph Humane Society Associate Director Lisa Veit says that's because late March to late April is considered nesting season in Canada.

“They can be quite aggressive and this is really the efforts of the birds to defend their nest," she said.

The humane society has been receiving increased calls recently from residents complaining and asking questions about the birds.

Veit says the best thing to do is give them extra room for about a month, describing it as “a small inconvenience.”

“This is a great opportunity for us to practice some patience and tolerance with the wildlife that we share our community with," she said. "They need their space.”

Canada geese are known to make nests and lay eggs in spaces humans may consider odd, including open grassy fields, parking lots, or even poolside in your back yard.

“They love well-manicured grassy areas, with very little vegetation. They like to have an open space where they can keep an eye out for predators.”

If you do find a nest on your property you can call your local humane society to ask questions, but Veit is reminding the public not to move the nests.

“Canada geese are migratory birds and they're protected under the Migratory Bird Convention Act which means it’s actually illegal to harm or harass Canada geese," she said. "It's also illegal to destroy or disrupt their nests.”

If the geese feel humans, dogs or any other creature are getting too close for comfort, that’s when tensions may raise.

On a more positive note, the Guelph Humane Society says some of the eggs spotted in the Royal City have already started to hatch. Small yellow goslings are an adorable sight, from a distance of course.