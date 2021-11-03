These Waterloo Region residents are now eligible to book a third COVID-19 vaccine dose

KITCHENER -

More Waterloo Region residents, including people 70 and older, are now eligible to book a third dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The provincial government announced an expanded list of who can get a third dose at least six months after that second dose.

That includes:

All Ontarians 70 years of age and older

First Nations, Métis and Inuit adults and non-Indigenous adults in their households

Health care workers

Designated essential caregivers in congregate settings

Anyone who received a complete vaccine series with a viral vector vaccine (either two doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine or one dose of the Janssen vaccine)

Residents will receive an mRNA vaccine for their third dose.

Anyone eligible for a third dose can now book an appointment online at a regional vaccine clinic.

“Although the focus has been to administer a complete two-dose COVID-19 vaccine series, booster doses are being offered as vaccine effectiveness may decrease over time,” Dr. Julie Emili, associate medical officer of health said in a news release. “A third dose is being offered to increase protection and prevent outbreaks in vulnerable populations.”

Regional officials said there are mobile clinics planned for First Nations, Métis and Inuit residents in culturally safe spaces, and there is an Indigenous immunized at the Pinebush clinic.

Vaccines are also available from pharmacies and family physicians.

Provincial officials said it's working on plans to expand booster shot eligibility to all Ontarians in January, pending clinical information. Any further expansion of eligibility will be based on age and risk, and boosters will be available within six to eight months from a second dose.

With files from CTV Toronto