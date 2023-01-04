'These are my life': Deadline passes for Guelph/Eramosa man to remove 200 pigeons from his property

The deadline has come and gone for a Guelph/Eramosa Township man to remove racing pigeons from his property.

Bill Weima said he had until Dec. 31 to remove pigeons and chickens from his lot because of a township zoning bylaw that indicates no livestock are allowed on less than two acres of property.

“That’s what (an officer) has written me up as, a zoning violation, he’s claiming these are livestock buildings and that these are livestock,” said Weima, pointing to where the pigeons are housed.

A spokesperson for the township told CTV News they couldn’t comment on the situation or participate in an interview because it involves an open enforcement matter. But they did point to the posted bylaw.

While Weima did get rid of the chickens, he is squawking back when it comes to the pigeons. He had no plans of racing to the deadline because even though his lot is less than two acres, he said the approximately 200 pigeons he has now are being used for the sport.

Bill Weima said his pigeons are for racing not for livestock. (CTV News/Spencer Turcotte)

“The only time pigeons are considered livestock is if they’re being raised for food consumption,” said Weima, who is also the president of the North Road Racing Pigeon Association.

Pigeon racing sees competing birds race from a single starting gate up to hundreds of kilometres away from their home lofts. Once they are released, they race back home to their various finish lines. The fastest bird is declared the winner and it is measured based on time and distance travelled.

Weima said his property line overlaps partially with the City of Guelph. He argues there are differing sets of rules, causing him to flap his wings in frustration.

“I step across my property line,” said Weima. “Now, I’m in Guelph/Eramosa Township on an acre of land, not allowed to have any of that, according to them.”

It’s not as simple as moving the lofts to that portion of the lot. The overlap of the property line is minimal and the lofts take up more space than would be allowed, to pull that off.

Now, he said he faces a fine of up to $25,000 for not removing the pigeons by the deadline. He said he could face an additional $10,000 fine every day thereafter. It doesn’t take eyes like a hawk to see how quickly that might add up. But Weima isn’t backing down.

“The thoughts of losing them, I can’t imagine. I would move before I would get rid of my birds,” he said.

For him, it’s about more than making a point or putting a price on the pigeons.

“These are my life. I live by myself. I’m divorced. I don’t want anybody else around. I just want to be left alone with my birds.”

While he hasn’t had to pay up quite yet, he knows there’s a possible punishment waiting in the wings. But it’s a fight Weima is migrating towards, and one he feels is far from over.