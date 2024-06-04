THEMUSEUM requests more funding, while regional council looks to cut 2025 property tax increase
Taxpayers in the Region of Waterloo could see a big jump on their property tax bill in 2025.
The proposed hike now sits at 12.8 per cent.
On Tuesday, council met to look at where they can make budget cuts. The first step was reviewing staff recommendations and hearing from delegates who are looking for further funding.
“With increased growth comes increased demand for services,” explained CAO Mathieu Goetzke. “I can understand, and you’ll see in the report, there will be sticker shock looking at the current projected tax increase.”
“We know we’ve clearly got our work cut out ahead of us,” added Councillor Michael Harris.
According to the region’s website, the population is projected to hit 923,000 people by 2051. Statistics Canada, meanwhile, estimates it’s closer to one million by 2032.
Harris said population growth is a big factor in potential tax increases.
“Our community grew by almost 30,000 thousand people last year, that’s a community the size of Stratford. We’re basically adding a community’s worth of services each year so, although that’s exciting, it also presents a challenge and because the growth is outpacing the funding to support, it we’re at a crossroads.”
Harris put forward a motion during Tuesday’s meeting, asking council to dig deep to cut back wherever possible.
“[We’re] asking staff to look at a variety of different areas that we can trim that potential increase to under 8 per cent,” he explained.
Request for more regional funding
THEMUSEUM in Kitchener has asked for an additional $150,000 in funding in order to keep their doors open until next October.
CEO David Marskell, who has been the helm for 15 years, said their currently funding model dates back to when they first opened as The Waterloo Region Children’s Museum.
That model, he argued, is not sustainable.
Marskell added that he’ll have to dip into his personal inheritance to pay severance for staff and any extra bills if their request for extra funding isn’t approved.
“I believed in this community and THEMUSEUM, allowing my parent’s legacy to be shared here in the form of a $1 million donation,” he explained. “The unsustainable model has eroded our other restricted funds and our board has determined that we will not allow that to continue. If a sustainable model cannot be found, the unique donation will be used for an orderly wind down, ensuring we take care of our talented and dedicated team and paying all our bills.”
The City of Kitchener previously approved a one-time grant of $300,000 for THEMUSEUM, with the condition that the region pay 50 per cent, or $150,000. That motion will be voted on at the next council meeting.
