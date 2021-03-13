KITCHENER -- Norfolk County OPP are looking into the theft and removal of road signs on Burford-Delhi Townline Road.

They say stop signs, speed signs, stop sign ahead signs, and intersection ahead signs, were all taken from the road between Kelvin and Highway 24 as well as between the days March 5 and 8.

Police say the theft of the signs is a serious matter than can endanger drivers, especially those not familiar with the area.

"Stealing road signs can have deadly consequences," said Inspt. Rob Scott of the Norfolk County OPP, in the release. "This is not a game, this type of activity puts everyone at risk and jeopardizes the safety on innocent members in all our communities."

Anyone with information about the thefts is asked to contact Norfolk County OPP.