Theft of Apple watches caught on camera in Centre Wellington
Ontario Provincial Police are trying to identify the people who stole $16,000 worth of Apple watches from a Centre Wellington store.
They also shared security video of the incident on social media.
The video shows two people standing in an aisle. While one looks around the store, the other bends down. A third person, pushing a shopping cart, then joins them. It’s not clear if there’s anything already inside the cart, but clothes are draped along the outside. Two of the suspects hover around the cart, while the one can be seen taking items out from under a display and putting it into the cart. The suspects then pick up the clothes and throw them into the cart, while continuing to look around the store. All three walk off together.
Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.
Kitchener Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
BREAKING Poilievre-led attempt to bring down Trudeau minority over carbon tax fails
Conservative Leader Pierre Poilievre's attempt to pass a vote of non-confidence and bring down Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal minority government over the carbon tax failed Thursday.
'Processing issues' with home savings accounts causing tax refund delays: CRA
The Canada Revenue Agency is blaming 'processing issues' after tax refunds were delayed for holders of a First Home Savings Account.
Sports leagues must do more to protect players from brain injuries, says prominent doctor
A prominent doctor says sports leagues ought to do more to protect players from conditions that can lead to CTE, the brain disorder caused by repeated head injuries.
Canada to set temporary resident targets for the first time this fall
Immigration Minister Marc Miller says for the first time, Canada will set targets for the number of new temporary resident arrivals to the country.
Video shows 'high-speed' crash in Victoria, B.C., that left 3 injured
Police are investigating a 'high-speed' crash in a Victoria, B.C., intersection that sent a pickup truck careening into a city bus Wednesday night.
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris healing from kneeing himself in the face
Canadian snowboarder Mark McMorris is sporting a look these days courtesy of taking his knee to his face.
Sudbury, Ont., police receive a dozen calls about man wearing swastika
With the number of hate crimes on the rise, a man has been seen walking around Greater Sudbury, Ont., wearing a swastika, but is it illegal?
Halt defence counter-intelligence searches of workplace computers, spy watchdog urges
The national spy watchdog is calling on the military's counter-intelligence unit to suspend investigative searches of a workplace computer system over concerns about employee privacy.
'Long time coming:' Manitoba premier apologizes to two men switched at birth in 1955
Manitoba’s premier has officially apologized to two men who were switched at birth in a Manitoba hospital more than 60 years ago.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.