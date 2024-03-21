Theft of Apple watches caught on camera in Centre Wellington

Ontario Provincial Police are trying to identify the people who stole $16,000 worth of Apple watches from a Centre Wellington store.

They also shared security video of the incident on social media.

The video shows two people standing in an aisle. While one looks around the store, the other bends down. A third person, pushing a shopping cart, then joins them. It’s not clear if there’s anything already inside the cart, but clothes are draped along the outside. Two of the suspects hover around the cart, while the one can be seen taking items out from under a display and putting it into the cart. The suspects then pick up the clothes and throw them into the cart, while continuing to look around the store. All three walk off together.

Anyone with information is asked to call Wellington County OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS.