KITCHENER -- A new sculpture depicting homelessness in the region was unveiled over the weekend in downtown Kitchener.

On Saturday, the KW Homeless Memorial committee showed off the piece, which is made up of a single bronze backpack perched on top of a large stone bench.

It’s titled “Between a Rock and a Hard Place,” and was created with the intention of bringing attention to the plight of people experiencing homelessness throughout the region.

“For people to come and just think, and reflect on how they can change their lives and get help,” said Suzi Gursoy, homeless advocate and creator of the project.

Gursoy brought forward the idea for the statue after experiencing homelessness and wanting to raise awareness.

“We never had a place to say goodbye to our street family, our friends. So, it is another place for them too,” she added.

The memorial is located on the corner of Queen Street and Duke Street.

It was originally sketched with ideas of having it in Victoria Park, but Vogelsang Green was later chosen as the preferred location by committee and city staff.

The committee says it is part of a larger initiative by the city called the ‘Queen Street Placemaking Plan’, which hopes to create a public space that promotes the well-being of the community.

The $25,000 cost of the project was raised by the committee through fundraising and donations, while council also pitched in $15,000 for the installation of the piece.