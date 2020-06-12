KITCHENER -- The number of active cases of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region dropped on Friday as officials reported just two new cases of the virus.

There are now a total of 1,191 cases in Waterloo Region, including 974 resolved cases and 115 deaths.

That leaves 102 active cases, down from 109 reported on Thursday.

The number of tests done over the last few days has dropped slightly, with just 173 more tests reported on Friday morning.

There have now been 22,653 tests administered in the region.

Public health officials have declared an outbreak at a retail workplace in Waterloo Region, where three cases have been identified.

Another outbreak at a manufacturing/industrial workplace has been declared over after six cases were identified there, while an outbreak at a food processing facility remains active.

The outbreak at the workplace serves as a reminder that, as restrictions lift, the public needs to continue to take public health measures seriously.

"The pandemic is not over," Acting Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said during a Friday media briefing.

"We need to do our best, we need to continue to be disciplined and do our best and help each other to stay on track."

The status of outbreaks at long-term care and retirement homes remained unchanged on Friday.

There are still outbreaks at Beechwood Manor, where one staff member has tested positive for the virus, and at Forest Heights Revera long-term care home.

Forest Heights has been dealing with its outbreak since April 1. Since, 178 residents and 69 staff have tested positive for the virus. Fifty-one people have died.

Across the province, Ontario recorded a significant dip in the number of new COVID-19 cases on Friday.

Health officials reported just 182 new cases, the first time the number of new cases dropped below 200 since March.

There are now 31,726 cases in the province, including 26,187 resolved cases and 2,498 deaths.

Daily testing rates are also at an all-time high, Health Minister Christine Elliott said in a tweet on Friday.

She said that more than 28,000 tests were processed on Thursday.