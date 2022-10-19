'The latest battleground in culture wars': school board trustee vote taking a political tone

A classroom full of students in this undated picture. (CTV) A classroom full of students in this undated picture. (CTV)

Kitchener Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

What the documents provided to 'Freedom Convoy' commission have revealed so far

Less than one week into the Public Order Emergency Commission's hearings examining the federal government's invocation of the Emergencies Act, hundreds of documents have already been made public. From transcripts of high-level phone calls, email and text message exchanges, to internal reports, here's a rundown of some notable information gleaned from the documents to date.

Police walk through parked trucks to make an arrest on Wellington Street, on the 21st day of a protest against COVID-19 measures that has grown into a broader anti-government protest, in Ottawa, on Thursday, Feb. 17, 2022. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang

Where home prices have increased the most in Canada

While average home prices across most provinces and territories have cooled considerably since reaching their peak in February, several markets are still seeing prices rise year-over-year. CTVNews.ca has gathered a list of properties on sale in markets that have seen some of the highest annual growth rates across Canada.

London

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver