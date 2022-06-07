WRDSB trustee barred from committee meetings until September

Waterloo Region District School Board trustees have decided to boot one of their own from a number future meetings and sessions.

Trustees voted 6-3 in favour of removing Mike Ramsay at a special meeting Monday night after a complaint was filed against him in late February.

The board has not released any information about the complaint.

Ramsay claims the complaint involved a number of his interactions on Twitter and says he wants it released to the public.

"The fact that my colleagues are hiding behind a veil of secrecy, which allows them to put their own spin on what the issues were, for that part I am going to be seeking some advice," said Ramsay. "I really do believe that the complaint should be public and the report from the commissioner should also be made public."

The vote was made by trustees who, after a review of a report from the integrity commissioner, agreed that Ramsay breached the code of conduct.

Ramsay has been removed from all committee meetings, including committee of the whole, until Sept. 30.

He has also been removed from a board meeting on June 27 as well as blocked from attending in-camera meetings and receiving materials until Sept. 30.

Trustee chair Scott Piatkowski says no information will be shared about the details of the confidential complaint and that WRDSB will be issuing a written statement Tuesday morning.