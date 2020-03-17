KITCHENER -- The Keg Steakhouse has announced it is closing all locations across the country due to COVID-19, including locations in Waterloo, Cambridge and Guelph.

All restaurants will close at the end of business hours on Tuesday, with the exception of restaurants in Toronto which were ordered by the city to close at midnight on Monday.

In a written statement posted to social media, the steakhouse chain said it made the "difficult but important" decision to temporarily cease operations after considering the advice of health officials on both sides of the border.

An Important Message from Our CEO and President. pic.twitter.com/4T4DvqfRUh — Keg Steakhouse + Bar (@TheKeg) March 17, 2020

According to the company, the closure will last for a minimum of two weeks and will mean that 10,000 employees will be out of work.

The company acknowledged the closures will have an impact on employees, and promised to "continue to support them by providing resources to minimize their financial burden."

It’s unclear what those resources will look like.