'The highest levels they’ve been ever': Wastewater testing shows growing spread of COVID-19

Experts are warning the public of a potentially record-setting spread of COVID-19 in Waterloo Region.

Mark Servos, the Canada Research Chair in Water Quality Protection, has been monitoring COVID-19 through local wastewater since 2020. His team at the University of Waterloo analyzes and detects fragments of the virus in their lab.

Servos said the highest levels found in wastewater came in 2022 but recent data shows the community is seeing a similar trend.

“The levels of [COVID-19] are at the highest levels they’ve been ever,” he told CTV News.

He said the latest reports show figures for Kitchener and Cambridge mirror the peak of the pandemic, and Galt is seeing its highest levels of COVID-19 detection.

“There’s hundreds or even thousands of people that have COVID-19 right now,” Servos said.

MORE: Look inside Waterloo Region's wastewater surveillance program

At the regional level, public health is urging residents to keep COVID-19 precautions in mind.

“Stay at home when you are sick and wear a mask for 10 days following the start of your symptoms,” Medical Officer of Health Dr. Hsiu-Li Wang said during Wednesday’s regional council meeting.

The lab at the University of Waterloo tests wastewater five days per week, with updated data available on the region’s COVID-19 dashboard.

Servos said the data finds variants of Omicron as the dominant strain.

As of Dec. 14, only 40 hospitalizations were reported on the regional dashboard. Servos says the high levels of wastewater detection and low hospitalizations is a positive sign towards stronger herd immunity.

“Because the natural immunity and vaccines that people have been taking, we’re not seeing the massive increase in hospitalizations,” Servos said. “It’s been increasing but not at the severity that it has in the past.”

Servos adds that Ontario’s gradual increase in COVID-19 detection began in the summer. He said the highest levels can be found in the North York area but the most dramatic jump in wastewater detection can be found across southern Ontario.