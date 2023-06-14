'The entire rainbow community is at risk': Advocates reflect on 20 years of marriage equality in Waterloo region

Twenty years after same-sex marriage became legal in Ontario, a celebration of marriage equality was held in Waterloo.

On Wednesday, a message about defending human rights could be heard as same-sex marriage advocates remembered the precedent-setting legislation enacted on June 10, 2003.

Among those at the celebration were Jim Parrott and William Pensaert – the first same-sex couple to be married in Waterloo region.

"The entire rainbow community is at risk, and it's important to understand that the freedoms we have, the rights we have, are only there so long as we remain vigilant,” Parrott said.

The couple also shared the message that love is love, while warning about a rise in acts of hate toward the LGBTQ2S+ community.

Organizers urged participants not to take advancements for granted.

"We must get involved in the political process to ensure these forces don't negate our charter and do away with our rights because they're in peril,” Bruce Walker, retired lawyer and advocate said.

Speakers also noted the erosion of some LGBTQ2S+ rights in the U.S. and raised concern that Canada's notwithstanding clause could be used to put various charter rights in jeopardy.