It won’t be the first time Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir have skated in Waterloo Region – but it could well be the biggest local crowd they’ve ever been in front of.

The Canadian figure skaters, who won gold in the ice dance at the Pyeongchang Winter Games in the final competitive performance of their career, will be stopping in Kitchener as part of a 30-city cross-country tour.

Their Oct. 27 performance at The Aud will also feature the likes of Patrick Chan, Kaetlyn Osmond, Elvis Stojko and other well known Canadian figure skaters.

Virtue and Moir trained at the Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club as children. With five Olympic gold medals to their credit, they are the most-decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.

Tickets for the Kitchener performance go on sale Friday through The Aud’s box office.