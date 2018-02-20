

CTV Kitchener





It was a big night for figure skaters with ties to the Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club.

Tessa Virtue and Scott Moir, who trained at the club as children and lived in Waterloo for a period of time, won a gold medal in the ice dance competition at the Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

It was the final competitive dance for the pair, who have been skating partners for more than 20 years and plan to retire from competition.

“Today we just skated for each other, with our hearts,” Moir told CTV News.

“We’re very proud of what we were able to accomplish today.”

The pair’s performance garnered a huge, positive reaction on social media. With five gold medals apiece, Virtue and Moir are now the most-decorated figure skaters in Olympic history.

Two other Canadian teams took part in the ice dance final, including Waterloo’s Andrew Poje and his partner Kaitlyn Weaver. Poje and Weaver also spent several years training together at the Kitchener-Waterloo Skating Club.

Poje and Weaver finished in seventh place, replicating their final position from four years ago in Sochi.

Piper Gilles and Paul Poirier came in eighth out of the 20 teams in the competition.

With files from CTVNews.ca