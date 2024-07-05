Temporary parking opens at former bus terminal as Kitchener City Hall garage closes for month

Parking in downtown Kitchener will be looking a little different for the next month.

The parking garage at Kitchener City Hall has been shut down for maintenance until Aug. 6.

Monthly parking permit holders are being transferred to the garage at Duke and Ontario Streets.

Free, temporary 30 parking will be available on Young and College Streets for daycare drop offs, pickup, and city hall visitors.

To ease some of the parking troubles, the Region of Waterloo is opening up the former Charles Street bus terminal.

Temporary spaces have been painted at the lanes to offer additional parking throughout the summer.

The region still plans to redevelop the terminal for mixed-use development. The next phase of community feedback on the project is set to begin in the fall.