KITCHENER -- A teen charged with murder in connection to the fatal shooting of Bradley Pogue will face a trial this fall.

The youth, who can’t be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act was charged with second-degree murder, robbery with a firearm, and possession of a prohibited firearm.

On Wednesday, the teen pleaded guilty to the two lesser charges, and not guilty to the murder charge.

“I honestly just want it to be over so my family could move on and we could begin the process of healing,” said Hayley Schultz, Pogue’s mother.

Bradley Pogue was 24 years old when he was shot and killed in a Cambridge plaza in November of 2018. The autopsy revealed he was shot twice: once in the buttocks, and once in the back of the head.

“It’s been almost three years, and it still feels like three hours ago,” Schultz said. “We’re missing out on everything. We’re missing out on every aspect of Bradley’s life and it was all senseless and for nothing.”

Two people have already been tried in this case. Amber Craig was sentenced to 18 months house arrest after pleading guilty to obstructing justice. Adam De-Gannes is serving a six year prison sentence for manslaughter. According to court documents, De-Gannes was not the shooter.

The judge alone murder trial for the teen is scheduled to begin on Oct. 12.